"We are scared, the truth": Tigres player UANL admitted that they are afraid of contagions

Tigres is one of the teams that must travel by plane for their Cup matches in Mexico. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

For some teams in the mexican football he fear of contracting COVID-19 during transfers for matches it remains latent and one of the most relevant examples today is UANL Tigers, which has chosen transfer on charter flights and return in the same night to avoid getting the disease.

According to the midfielder Rafael Carioca, within the institution there is still the fear of health risk and that is why they wait replicate private transportation mode when Liga MX starts, which will be at the end of July.

"We have family waiting for us at home. The League has to be a little flexible because we have children and a wife. We are afraid, the truth. It is difficult to wait in airports, this is not for money or for having a charter, it is a necessity, I think so and we have to fight for that, "said the footballer during a videoconference.

The player also reported that “It is not good to wait long at the airport” and for that reason they have seen the fact that the campus round trip on the day of the match, because it reduces the time both in airport facilities and in concentration hotels, which reduces the risk of contagion.

Rafael Carioca highlighted the fact that they must protect their families from contagion. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Brazilian too asked the Liga MX managers to allow them to replicate this method when activities restart of the official tournament, because in away matches teams must arrive 24 hours before, in addition to having contributed to mitigating contagions in the Monterrey club, where only the defender Francisco Meza It has tested positive, confirmed Carioca.

It should be remembered that Mazatlan FC, the team that Tigres faced on the second day of the GNP Cup for Mexicoconfirmed three positive cases of coronavirus On their campus, two of them are players and one more is a member of the staff.

Through the official social networks of the squad, the directive announced that the tests were applied to detect the virus SARS-CoV-2 according to the protocols established by the Federation. Players, coaching staff and staff underwent the corresponding exams.

According to the statement, the 44 tests performed before starting the call Cup For Mexico they gave negative diagnoses; however, a second round of testing was conducted on all after the second round of matches, which yielded some positive results.

Three Mazatlán FC players tested coronavirus positive. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

So far, we only have a record of two infected players, as well as a staff member. They all stay asymptomatic, but they have already been isolated "as the procedures indicate and will remain under the care of our organization's medical team," they revealed.

On the other hand, Carioca also spoke about how complicated it has been play without people in their stadiumwhich averaged 40,000 spectators per game before sanitary measures were taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We always talk about this topic. It is very ugly to play without an audience and even more so in our team because there are always many people in every game. We have one very strong connection with the fans, it is different from all the hobbies in the country ”, explained the midfielder.

Tigres will play this July 12 their last group round match against Atlas, to which he will arrive with an assured place in the semifinals of the championship. For his part, Mazatlan will be measured at Chivas de Guadalajara this same Saturday, however, his panorama looks complicated, since the Sacred Flock must win at any time have a position in the next stage.

