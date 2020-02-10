We are ‘living’ with XXL nails that Billie Eilish has taken to the Oscars Awards

Share it:

The great American movie gala featured Gisela from ‘Operation triumph’ among her guests.

The red carpet of the Oscars 2020 Awards

Monday morning Los Angeles was dressed to receive the most international movie stars in the 92nd edition of the Oscars Awards – better known in Spain as ‘the Oscars Gisela went to. As expected, the red carpet met all expectations, an achievement that, in part, was thanks to the ‘lookazo’ that Billie eilish He took to the event. The Grammy winner came with a pearl-colored suit signed by Chanel to match a striking choker from the same firm. Below, some black and white sneakers, very comfortable! Although what caught his attention were his XXL nails which led to the front during his inn and quickly became the protagonists of the ‘outfit’.

Also, another detail that attracted a lot of attention was the pick that he chose to comb his already celebrated neon mane. Also from Chanel, how not. Logomania up!

Thus, with hardly any effort, he overcame the first of his 'looks' in his first Oscars gala, event in which he would be on stage to perform a song that is a mystery until the moment of his performance, and that despite having been selected to give voice to the last soundtrack of the next James Bond movie, the interpreter confirmed hours before in her networks that she would sing a song that “she had always liked very much”, that is, a classic. Winnings of seeing her on stage!

