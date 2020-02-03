“We are going to take some time”: Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta divorce?

Share it:

Although Erik Rubin Y Andrea Legarreta They are one of the strongest couples in the show, rumors of infidelity are always around them.

Last time, the driver of Today posted a photo, with which implied that some woman wanted or was with her husband; situation that generated controversy among his followers and media.

However, previously Legarreta she was also accused of being unfaithful to Erik, by Alfredo Adame, who assured that the driver was with an executive of TV.

However, Erik Rubin Y Andrea Legarreta They will be 20 years old, and the singer confessed that they plan to go to the beach to celebrate their anniversary.

We are going to take time to be together, to see if a little beach or something. More than a big party, I think we have time to celebrate ourselves. ”

For First hand, Erik also confessed how he does to face the rumors of infidelity that surround them.

You learn to give adequate magnitude to each of the things and, precisely we who are in the eye and mouth of everyone, and we learned that how is this.

He stressed that love and communication are essential for any relationship, apart from ensuring that they are in a good time.

The truth is that we also have our things. We are not the perfect couple (…) We have our issues, but we want to continue being together. ”

