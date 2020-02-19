We are freaking out with the new dance that Óscar Casas and his girlfriend Begoña Vargas have marked

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you remember the viral dance that Oscar Casas and his girlfriend Begoña Vargas did at a wedding? They have danced together again and this freaks out alike.

Brothers Mario and Óscar Casas are exposed to ‘Who knows more who?’.

Almost everyone in this life aspires in love to two things. First, to have someone ask us to marry in a concert of the Jonas Brothers as it happened during the band's visit to Spain. Then, to mark us a viral dance with our partner as they did Óscar Casas and his girlfriend Begoña Vargas at a wedding (Nothing, easy, right?)

Last October, the couple, actors and dancers by profession, took advantage of their skills in this last faculty to get carried away by music and surprise all the guests of the event with a choreography that seemed totally spontaneous. Then they danced ‘The blonde’, the great song of Omar Montes with La Nueva Escuela. Now they have come back together on the dance floor, moving to the rhythm of a song from Justin Bieber's new album: ‘Intentions’.

Also the scenario has changed, even the outfit they were wearing. They have done dancing in the academy where they rehearse and wearing a tracksuit. Of course, the rollazo that give off has not changed anything.

We have a new viral video of Óscar Casas and his girlfriend Begoña Vargas dancing

Excuse me, where do you say we have to sign to dance like this? We are going to sign up for dance classes, that we get a little distant from getting a partner to do all this …