We are freaking out because the Beyoncé x Adidas collection is traced to the uniform of this supermarket

Some days ago Beyoncé He made another master strategic movement in his career and presented the latest collaboration of his firm, IVY PARK x Adidas. A binomial that swept both physical stores and online and forced to hang the sign of "sold out" in just a few hours. And the truth is that we understand it, because the sport proposal resulting from this merger seems to us the most – besides being quite economical. But what if we told you that this batch of garments could be inspired by the uniform of a Supermarket? Attentive, because this is the viral ‘fashion’ of the day with their respective memes.

The British supermarket Sainsbury’s, The second most important chain in the Anglo-Saxon country, published this ‘tweet’ in which they make a simile referring to the tones and design of the Queen B collection with the uniform worn by their employees for decades. And the truth is that they are traced. Judge yourself.

“Copying us since 1869”

"Beyoncé in the box:‘ To the left to the left, everything you scan in a bag to your left. "

“This is an announcement for the staff: Can Beyoncé please attend hall 24? A customer has spilled lemonade. ”

"I am afraid to ask an employee at Sainsbury’s supermarket something because he can be a person wearing the new Beyoncé collection."

"I hate that when I see Beyoncé's new collection, the only thing that comes to mind is she working at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on a 12 to 5 pm shift."

"Entering my turn."

