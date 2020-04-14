"We Are All Disappointed With The End Of 'Modern Family'"

Share it:

Eleven seasons and 250 episodes after its premiere, ‘Modern Family’ It came to an end on American ABC on Wednesday the 8th. However, the protagonists of the series, which is broadcast on Fox TV in Spain, believe that their characters still had a lot of life left. Or at least that is what we deduce with these statements of Sofia Vergara, Glory in fiction, collected by Digital Spy: "We are very upset."

The original story of the Pritchett-Dunphy, told in the form of a false documentary, has become an international success that could have continued like so many other series. "Why can't 'Law and Order' be?", says the actress, referring to the fiction that ended in May 2010 after 20 seasons. “It was the dream job, I would do it again from the beginning and it wouldn't change a thing. Everything was perfect: the scripts, the partners, the writers… We really became a family and the farewell was very hard ”.

Sofia knows that, in this industry, distance is inevitable once a project ends: “We won't see each other again every day and I'm going to miss them a lot. I'm already missing you! In this business, contact is quickly lost. ”

The end of the series (ATTENTION, SPOILERS FROM HERE) has separated the whole family. Alex (Ariel Winter) traveled to Switzerland, Luke announced that he would start University in Oregon, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Dylan (Reid Ewing) and the twin babies left the house of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) to form your own home; Jay (Ed O'Neill), Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Joe planned a trip to Colombia; Manny (Rico Rodríguez) decided to spend a year with his biological father; and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), who expanded the family with one more member, moved to Missouri for work.

Until forever!