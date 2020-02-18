We already know who will be the protagonists of the new version of 'The boarding school'

Share it:

Surely you can not imagine your life without the platforms of 'streaming', but there was a time (and not so long ago) in which we watched series in the generalist networks and looked forward to our weekly chapter. The term 'marathon', applied at that time 'loop' in front of the screen, did not exist and we did not have the thousand options that we have today. The usual thing is that we get hooked on a fiction and this petase maximum levels. That's what happened with 'Partners' or 'The boarding school' in 2007, moment in which it started in Antenna 3.

If you remember with emotion the plot that was happening in the Laguna Negra, a few months ago we told you that the platform Amazon Prime Video announced that it is preparing a 'reboot' of the mythical series and will be entitled: 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'. That Globomedia production was the school, in a literal sense, of many of our most established actors: Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Ana de Armas, Marta Torné, Marta Hazas or Martín Rivas. As anticipated, the beginning of filming would take place throughout the first quarter of 2020, that is, already.

'The boarding school: Las Cumbres': we already know the plot and the protagonists.

Will you follow the steps of the original series? Well, for now we have learned that the new generation of students is made up of a luxury cast that will include Asia Ortega (‘Les de l’Hoquei’), Albert Salazar, Daniel Arias (‘Tell me’). Likewise, the adult cast will be captained by Natalia Dicenta (‘Solas’) and Ramiro Blas (‘Vis a Vis’). We are sorry, for now it does not look like one of its original interpreters is stamped by fiction.

As for the plot, these are the first words we have been able to know:

“The story will take place in a school located next to an old monastery, in an inaccessible place between the mountains, isolated from the world. The students are rebellious and problematic kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will plunge you into thrilling and terrifying adventures. ”

Come on, the series ‘made in Spain’ will remain true to its original essence in which tension and anguish predominated.

Amazon Prime Video has decided to bet on one of the current trends: recover past successes. 'Lizzie Mcguire' or 'Gossip Girl' are some of the titles that will return renewed, but we would never imagine that the 'dosmilera' series would return with other eight chapters under the title 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'. At the head of this production will be the creator of the franchise, Laura Belloso, Laura Fernández Espeso and Javier Pons, Ignacio Corrales, Sonia Martínez and as screenwriters: Asier Anduenza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre. This has been announced on social networks.