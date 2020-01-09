We already know who will be the host of the Oscars 2020 gala

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although we still have a hangover – digital – from the last gala of the Golden Globes, we are fully aware that now what we have to do is overcome it. But the awards ceremony has only just begun, so that is our comfort and our ephemeral mooring (because what we like a red carpet and everything that is cooked in it, huh).

There are several dates of previous awards, but one of the most important is falling: the gala of the Oscars, which is celebrated on February 9. And we are already knowing some data of it. Yesterday we learned from the hand of the president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, that – as in the previous gala – there will be no presenter.

The Oscars Gala in 2020 will not have a presenter

The argument with which he solidified the decision taken together with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) is that "it worked for us last year", something that leaves us with a bitter taste, because we could have enjoyed some of the best …

What will be of this gala without such iconic moments as the pizza that came in full awards or the most retweeted 'selfie' in history, promoted by the presenter Ellen Degeneres?

The ceremony had always had a presenter since 1989 and, as last year's experiment concluded successfully, despite the fact that the comedian Kevin Hart He had been announced as a presenter this year, it will finally not be so.