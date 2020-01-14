Entertainment

We already know what is the new professional project of KJ Apa (Archie in 'Riverdale')

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa (a.k.a KJ Apa) was practically a stranger before starring in Archie Andrews in our beloved 'Riverdale'. This production, of which we already know that there will be the fifth season and that Netflix was good to incorporate into its catalog this Christmas (only the first two seasons, but something is something), it was his springboard and now he is one of the fashion actors. The 'prota' redhead of the series (which by the way, did you know that it is not really?) Has us totally in love. If this happens to you too, this news will make your day. We know what your new professional project is, it will star in a romantic movie: 'I Still Believe', which will make us cry like muffins.

This movie is based on real facts. In it, KJ Apa gives life to the musician Jeremy Camp, a role that does not go badly for the actor, since he has already shown his great musical talent by acting in one of the chapters of 'Riverdale'. In addition, he has his own band: Good Time Boys.

In 'I Still Believe' (title that by the way, refers to one of the songs written by the singer) lives a tlaugh love story with Melissa Henning, played by Britt Robertson (if you've seen 'Girlboss', it will sound to you because it's the 'prota'). At the time of meeting, the couple receives the worst news: she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

We have already seen the trailer and we are already preparing the scarves for when it opens.

It is expected to arrive in the United States on March 13, 2020, but we are not very clear on the date it will arrive in Spain. We will be very attentive.

