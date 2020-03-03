We already know the cast of the 'reboot' of 'Gossip Girl'!

Share it:

HBO prepares a ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot ’ and we already know some names of distribution.

and we already know some names of This actress of ‘Gossip Girl’ will also be in the new version.

We count the days to know the NEW salseos of the NEW Queen Cotilla. The ‘reboot’ of ‘Gossip Girl’, which prepares HBO, He has us very expectant and, therefore, every detail that comes to light helps us a little more to imagine how this new version will be in which we have so many hopes. Reproducing the success of the original is not simple and is one of the challenges facing John Schwartz and Stephane Savage, who repeat at the head of this project. Granting a new air to history and finding a ‘cast’ that hooks as much as the original is not a simple task. Nor is it easy to find a Serena and Blair as wonderful as those who managed to build Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

It seems that luck is cast because we already have cast for this ‘reboot’ of ‘Gossip Girl’, according to Variety. We started at Whitney Peak, which we saw in the role of Judith in ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’. Eli Brown, known for ‘Little liars: Perfectionists’, It reminds us a lot of Dan and will Jason Gota be the next Chuck? For now we have no more data …

Another of the names just announced is that of Emily Alyn Lind Don't you put a face on it? There it goes…

VALERIE MACONGetty Images

It looks as if Emily will be Serena's substitute, although it is impossible to be as ‘cool’ as she is. Remember all the trends that this series gave us …

In the absence of more gossip, we will be waiting to continue reporting. XOXO