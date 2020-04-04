We already have a date for E3 2021

Share it:

This year we are not going to have E3 in person and according to the latest rumors, we are not going to continue with plans to make any kind of virtual presentation. This is why ESA is already setting its sights on the future and confirms that the E3 2021 It will be held from June 15 to 17.

The communiqué shared by the organization of the event to its partners mentions that they are going to organize a fair "reimagined"Without knowing what that means at the moment, but knowing the reasons why they need to do so.

The long-awaited E3 that for so many years has been the benchmark for taking a look at the future of video games has been in undeniable decline lately. Specifically, a massive leak did damage where the organization leaked the personal data of hundreds of journalists who attended the event last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the reason why this year it will not be possible to carry out a face-to-face event and some type of digital substitute was being considered, which now seems to be in question as well.

Four sources tell @VIrtualEconCast that despite weeks to pull something together, The ESA will not hold any sort of online E3 event. Instead, the organization will read on its publisher and developer partners. I'm told an official announcement will likely come early next week. – Mike Futter (@Futterish) April 3, 2020

If you still need your portion of news about what the future of video games has in store for you, perhaps your best option is Summer of Gaming, an event held by IGN where new games will be presented for current consoles and those that will arrive at the end of the year. . We will have for you gameplay, demos, interviews, previews, news and everything you could expect from a fair like E3 (perhaps without musical numbers, we will see that.

