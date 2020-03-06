“We all have our messes when we reach midlife”

Share it:

While i was rolling When you come back to my side (1999) I was 37 years old and Mercedes Sampietro, about 50. Then he said to me: ‘You still don't know it, but there comes an age when you become invisible. I could not believe it, let alone coming from her, that she is a beautiful woman with a very good plant. That doesn't matter, it will happen to you, 'he insisted. And he was right. Grace Querejeta (Madrid, 1962) took his film number 11 from this conversation. A passing station (1992), Hector (2004), Crime wave (2018), documentaries, advertising, television series like Central Hospital, Tell me how it happened, Víctor Ros or the one that is rolling now, Mothers, with Aitor Gabilondo. She is a woman of industry. In Invisible -The title could not be another-, Emma Suarez, Adriana Ozores and Nathalie Poza put on their tracksuit every Thursday to go for a walk in the morning. While they walk through a park (unique setting of the movie), they talk. They talk about everything, even what they should not, with the only support of some cameos of characters (one of Blanca Portillo) very secondary. We know their family problems, their conflicts at work and their more or less existential dramas through these conversations that sometimes only fill their time together and others carry a choking emotional burden. Such an unusual film format is in the process of becoming a series, a chapter walk.

He has spent years working on this project. What happened?

With Emma Suárez I spent more than three years talking about the script. Despite being a modest budget movie it has been difficult to raise it. Filming on a single stage in permanent motion was a challenge and we have done a lot of assembly work. We have tens of hours of conversation filmed; The script seemed short, but no, it was long.

He has written with Antonio Mercero, as Happy 140 and 15 years and one day. What has he contributed to such a feminine story?

Very much. Invisibility from a certain age affects women more, but it is still an issue that also reaches men. They begin to feel differently than when they were 30. We understood perfectly the problems that arose and have worked as equals.

Have you found it difficult to maintain the tone between comedy and drama with which they face their life crisis?

It is a subject that is finally touched with a certain dose of realism and sense of humor. The last movies I've seen of women of this age seem to tell me that menopause is bad because you have sweat, but in the end you always find an uncle who gives you happiness. That does not interest me. People are matched or not, have children or not, there are millions of possibilities. Nor did he want to talk about empowered women; I made that movie ten years ago with Seven French pool tables (for her Maribel Verdú and Amparo Baró won the Goya for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively in 2008). Now I wanted to tell you something else that worries me more about my age, the things that have happened to me and the things I see around me, and that are often told in a very false way. What has weighed on me is age, much more than the fact of being a woman. At a certain moment, we all have our messes when facing half of life: we evaluate the decisions we have made, we think about what we can still make and we resign ourselves to those that have already been definitively closed.

Emma Suarez, Adriana Ozores and Nathalie Poza. Wanda Films

Of all that this midlife crisis entails, what do you think is the most difficult to cope with?

What concerns the world of work. It is terrible to think that at 50 years of age your professional life is over, when retirement is at 67. A very large social group of people is being created in some way excluded, because even if you have a minimum economic cushion you cannot live going to the gym or taking walks through El Retiro all day. It is a feeling of bestial marginalization among other things because we have been educated to have a job until the so-called third age, and 50 or 55 years are not. That makes me panic, it's outrageous.

In fact, he has created a male character that responds to that profile.

It is the one that Pedro Casablanc interprets and explains it very well: I dreamed of all the things I could do when I retired, but it has touched me 15 years earlier than planned and I have been completely misplaced. Now nothing seems as good as it seemed to me. More than the physical invisibility of women with respect to men or vice versa, that is what causes me tremendous distress because, in addition, I know many cases. Like everyone

The theme of friendship and its vericuetos is present in many of his films. Why do you worry?

At this point it has all happened to us that we have broken a friendship. There are times that happen abruptly and other times when, simply, each one goes by his side. In that safe place that is a friendly relationship there must also be a space for criticism. The important thing is loyalty. I have friends who have recently changed their political ideals, but we are friends of so many years and we know each other so well, that whatever happens and think what they think about a certain issue, you know that there are unions that are not going to break. And over the years you learn that those are counted on the fingers of one hand.

Grace Querejeta. © joseharo

Friendship portrayed through long conversations is very cinematic. Any referent?

With themes that revolve around women I always have in mind Thelma & Louise. It also happened to me with When you come back to my side. I think of those two totally united friends, who end up killing themselves together and yet they are radically different, they react very differently to the same things. One is very tared and the other still more, each in its own way, but still, there is something that unites them.

He has worked a lot on television, but has not yet done a series for platforms. Do you think about it for this project?

It is a matter of time. Mine would be thought of in 40-minute chapters, so it doesn't fit any generalist because they don't handle these formats. I think it would be a very Movistar series, and also from HBO or Amazon. The managers of these platforms must have the tables to overflow with projects, so doing something with them is like getting the lottery. A lot of material is being delivered, I imagine that of very different qualities.