We admire the power of the Super Sayan 3 in this splendid artwork

The saga of Dragon Ball Z deeply marked not only the community of Akira Toriyama's work, but also the entire anime and manga universe, establishing elements that then entered the DNA of the Shonen genre, such as wanting to improve, wanting to overcome one's limits, that a fan wanted to represent with a great artwork of Goku SS3.

The Super Saiyan shapes seen against Lord Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu seem to be only a distant memory, given the power to which we are now accustomed, both from the new Canonical series Dragon Ball Super, both from the spin-off Super Dragon Ball Heroes, in which the Z Warriors manage to face entities with divine powers.

However, the beauty of the original forms designed by the master Toriyama have won millions of fans around the world. and it was one of the fans of the series who wanted to remember the expressive power of the Super Sayan 3 form, which has 4 times the strength of Super Sayan 2, shown by the protagonist in the final bars of Dragon Ball Z.

In one beautiful artwork, shared by the user @ CheetahSperm18 and that you can find at the bottom, we see the talent of the artist @riiya_am, able to perfectly reproduce the design of Goku. Recall that the Super Sayan 3 form also appeared in Dragon Ball Super, in the chapters in which Goku trained hard with Merus to master the Ultra Instinct.