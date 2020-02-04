General News

 WB Montreal could launch a new Batman game this fall

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the video game Batman: Arkham Knight (2014)

We have been hearing for months that WB Montreal is working on a new Batman game. In fact, the studio itself launches images priming the subject, but nothing ends. As we can read exclusively in GWW, we would be working on a game that would serve as a restart of the successful franchise Batman: Arkham.

Far from offering a continuation centered on Damian Wayne, the study would be developing what they call a "Soft reset" after several changes of direction and ideas that led to the study starting with a new idea from scratch.

The other part of the news, and equally interesting, is that the game will start a New and cohesive DC gaming universe. This game, which would be launched in theory in autumn of this 2020, would be expanded by another DC game from the creators of the franchise Batman: Arkham, Rocksteady Studios for the new generation of consoles. What will come from there is a mystery, but there is talk that there is a Superman game on the way also for that new generation of consoles, although it does not seem that Rocksteady is linked to the project as it sounded in the past.

READ:  Jennifer Aniston, her success story that started at Central Perk and continues to infinity and beyond

The details of the story, the plot and the gameplay are kept secret, but they do assure that we can control several characters of the Bat-family, that we will see the Court of the Owls, and that the game will introduce the idea of cooperative mode.

Via information | The GWW

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.