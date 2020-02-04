 WB Montreal could launch a new Batman game this fall

Share it:

We have been hearing for months that WB Montreal is working on a new Batman game. In fact, the studio itself launches images priming the subject, but nothing ends. As we can read exclusively in GWW, we would be working on a game that would serve as a restart of the successful franchise Batman: Arkham.

Far from offering a continuation centered on Damian Wayne, the study would be developing what they call a "Soft reset" after several changes of direction and ideas that led to the study starting with a new idea from scratch.

The other part of the news, and equally interesting, is that the game will start a New and cohesive DC gaming universe. This game, which would be launched in theory in autumn of this 2020, would be expanded by another DC game from the creators of the franchise Batman: Arkham, Rocksteady Studios for the new generation of consoles. What will come from there is a mystery, but there is talk that there is a Superman game on the way also for that new generation of consoles, although it does not seem that Rocksteady is linked to the project as it sounded in the past.

The details of the story, the plot and the gameplay are kept secret, but they do assure that we can control several characters of the Bat-family, that we will see the Court of the Owls, and that the game will introduce the idea of cooperative mode.

Via information | The GWW