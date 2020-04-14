WB Montreal artist publishes concept art for a Superman video game

Share it:

Don't get your hopes up, because it's not a bird, or an airplane, and it's probably not even a real video game. At least it does seem that Warner Bros. Games Montréal was working on the idea of ​​bringing Superman to the videogames.

In the personal page of the artist Joël Dos Reis Viegas, a conceptual art has been seen in which the Man of Steel appears flying over an unknown city for what is possibly a canceled video game or a cameo idea in another saga such as Batman Arkham.

Here is another concept art with Superman I found on Joël Dos Reis Viegas portfolio. The interesting thing about it is that art was in Batman games tab just like those "Suicide Squad" related arts. Joël was concept artist at WB Montreal at that time. pic.twitter.com/VNzROanIxz – Tim (@tatlinsky) April 13, 2020

The artist is also the vice president of Steambot, a creative agency based in the same city as the development studio. In the past, he has worked for this team with video game concept arts such as Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Knight.

It is interesting that this art is located in a folder that says "Batman Games", where there are also arts from the Suicide Squad video game, rumored in 2017 and apparently canceled in the same way. The Harley Quinn sketches are believed to belong to that project because they are dated 2014 when Batman Arkham Origins has been put up for sale.

The time that Warner Bros. Games Montréal has been silent is beginning to be truly surreal for all those who wait for a new quality video game based on DC Comics characters.

There's been a lot of talk about a new Batman project based on The Court of Owls story arc but not an official word has been said despite multiple leaks. With a little luck, 2020 will not end without us knowing anything about this development that is going to the next generation of consoles.