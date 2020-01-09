WB Games Montreal shares another clue about the new Batman game

Share it:

There are already five different images shared by WB Games Montreal in recent months in relation to the more than obvious Batman video game they are developing. The last one was published a few minutes ago.

We have put together the three pieces images published by the studio on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and the result is the shield you have above. The presence of a bird and the style, similar to that used in logos of entities such as secret or elite societies, could well be the WB Games version of the rumored Court of Owls.

The phrase that accompanies the images is "Catch the knight", possibly alluding to the unique mission of this society of villains who seek to capture the masked justice at all costs.

With a little luck we will have an announcement soon and this torture that the developers have stretched for too long will end, even earning some criticism for how heavy the advertising campaasapland is being done.