 WB Games Montreal leaves new clue of a possible Batman game

Fans have long been watching with some expectation the movements they give from Warner Bros. Games Montreal Well, it has been commenting for a long time that the study is working on a new Batman game. The official announcement of the title never comes, but from WB Games do not stop launching teasers and tracks. Again, this has happened in the social networks of the studio with a series of images. Different parts distributed of a seal that together have revealed the complete image.

It is a badge that reminds a lot of the Gotham City Police Department, especially for the eagle in its upper part and the laurels in the center, together with the silhouette of the city skyline in the central-upper part, reminiscent of Gotham with that clock tower. Recall that the clock tower served as the base of operations for Oracle in "Batman: Arkham Knight". Next to the image they place the text “/ redacted”, that is, censored.

There are no more details about it but it is enough for fans to be anxious for something to be announced soon after months of rumors and other clues from the studio itself.