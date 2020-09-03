WB Games is no longer for sale, AT&T changes its mind and retains ownership

Share it:

Last summer, the telecommunications giant AT&T expressed its desire to sell the video game division of Warner Bros with the aim of to settle part of the debts that plague the company. But now things have changed and WB Games is no longer on the market.

To report it is Bloomberg, who underlines how AT&T has removed Warner Bros Games assets from the market, apparently the new CEO John Stankey has decided to keep WB Games among the properties of the company, unlike what was decided by the previous president Randall Stephenson, now resigned.

In recent months, various rumors wanted companies such as Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard interested in the acquisition of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, an operation worth approximately 4 billion dollars according to financial analysts.

Evidently the good success of Warner’s IPs has prompted AT&T to no longer sell this branch of the company, the publisher is currently working on projects such as Gotham Knights e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice LeagueWB is also a producer of Harry Potter games and publisher of LEGO video games, as well as having franchises such as Injustice and Mortal Kombat in its catalog.