Ways to break up with Joker

February 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
As seen from the first trailer, Harley Quinn has left him with the Joker. That relationship we met between the characters of Jared Leto Y Margot Robbie Now it has passed to a better life. The fact was shown in the second preview of the film, which showed how the protagonist caused a major explosion in a chemical plant. End point The girl thus began her promising life as a single woman, although she never imagined what would come next. After all, she is as unpredictable or more than the one who is already her ex-boyfriend.

Taking advantage of the encounter with the actresses of the film: Robbie herself, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Y Ella Jay Basco, which are in history Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Cazadora and Cassandra Cain respectively. We take the opportunity to ask them about what they think of this break. How would they have done it? Did you find Harley's way of cutting off with his past good?

And you, what message would you have sent to the Joker?

The film is directed by Cathy Yan, the second woman in charge of directing a DC film after having done Patty Jenkins 'Wonder Woman'. The-expected-spin-off on the character of 'Suicide Squad' is mostly made by women. Margot Robbie herself has been one of the producers, which she has done from her own company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' hits theaters February 7

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

