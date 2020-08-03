Wayne Rooney blamed Alex Ferguson for Manchester United's lost finals to Barcelona: "It was suicidal"

Share it:

Lionel Messi scored goals in both finals (Reuters)

The stage of Pep Guardiola At the helm of Barcelona marked an era for the style of play he imposed and which many other coaches and clubs later copied. But in the showcases of Barcelona what shines are the glasses and not the style, so the two Champions League obtained during that successful process are the two trophies that shine the most.

Both continental consecrations, the first in 2009 and the second in 2011, took place against the same rival: Manchester United. The team that was still led by Sir Alex Ferguson He suffered the 180 minutes of both duels in which he was defeated on the scoreboard and in the game by the Catalan team who gave two football lessons.

More than 10 years after the first confrontation, Wayne Rooney, striker of that English team, recalled how it was that they were so widely overcome and blamed the strategy devised by their coach: "We lost two Champions League finals against Guardiola's Barça when trying to push hard, which was suicidal," he said in dialogue with The Sunday Times.

Sir Alex Ferguson coached Manchester United for 26 seasons (Reuters)

"I remember Alex Ferguson saying: 'We are Manchester United and we are going to attack, it is in the culture of this soccer club' and I thought: 'I am not very sure about this.'", He recognized years later, and insisted:" I think that all the players knew, deep down, that it was a wrong approach, that we were abandoning the path that success had brought us in that 2008 semifinal, and indeed both times we surpassed ”.

It is that that establishment of the DRed Devils who reached the end of the Champions League 2011 had figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Carlos Tevez, among other proper names that delighted anyone. But in the Olympic Rome they lost 2-0. Two years later, without the Portuguese gunner or the Argentine striker, but with reinforcements like Chicharito Hernandez and Antonio valenciaThe score was 3-1 for the Spanish team.

Rooney marked as a mistake the proposals of Ferguson, who decided to be faithful to the United school despite the fact that it could cost them – and it cost them – two trophies and highlighted two coaches who have obtained titles without playing in the final in the way they had been doing: “For me, it doesn't matter how you play in those great Champions League games, as long as you winLook how Liverpool did it in last year's final.

The 34-year-old English striker left these concepts when consulted for what will be the duel between the Real Madrid and the Manchester City for the rematch of the round of 16 of the Champions. In the idea, those of Guardiola prevailed 2-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu, but for Rooney the series is not settled as long as the French coach adapts to what the game asks for and does not want to impose his game: "I think Zidane has the same mentality".

