Way of the Househusband anime cast list updated

A recent update posted by the team behind the anime adaptation of the manga Way of the Househusband from Kousuke OONO has introduced new cast members, reminding us in turn, that the anime will premiere globally on April 8 under the platform of Netflix.

The announced members are:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirō, a former legendary yakuza who has become the owner of a crepe shop.

Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torii, a former yakuza boss who now works part-time at a grocery store after her group fell.

MAO as Gin, Miku and Tatsu’s cat who talks to himself while the owners are away.

Jun Fukushima as a young yakuza lieutenant whom Tatsu meets at the supermarket.

Kimiko Saitō as the chair of the Tatsu neighborhood committee.

Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as two policemen who sometimes make inquiries about Tatsu.

Houchu Ohtsuka as a former head of the yakuza who has since become clean

In this way they will be joining:

Chiaki Kon (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III) will be directing the anime in the studio JC Staff, and Susumu Yamakawa (Back Street Girls: Gokudols) will be in charge of supervising the scripts.

The plot presents us Tatsu, A retired yakuza who seeks to continue his life through household chores, however, it is not difficult for him to get into trouble.

Kousuke OONO launched the manga on Shinchosha’s Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha will publish the seventh volume on March 9.