Wave of Bomb Threats Targets Democratic Lawmakers on Thanksgiving

In a disturbing turn of events, four Democratic representatives from Connecticut found themselves at the center of a series of bomb threats while celebrating Thanksgiving with their families. The incidents on Thursday, November 28, 2024, targeted Representatives Jim Himes, Chris Murphy, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and John Larson.

Details of the Threats

The threats unfolded in a coordinated manner, with each lawmaker receiving notifications about potential bombs at their residences:

Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, was alerted to a bomb threat targeting his home.

Sen. Chris Murphy’s spokesperson reported a similar threat, suggesting it was part of a broader effort involving multiple public figures.

Rep. Jahana Hayes received an email claiming a pipe bomb had been placed in her home mailbox.

Rep. Joe Courtney and his family were targeted while at home for the holiday.

Rep. John Larson had local police respond to a bomb threat at his property .

In each case, swift action by law enforcement, including Capitol Police and local departments, resulted in thorough searches. Fortunately, no evidence of explosives was found at any of the locations, and all the lawmakers and their families were reported safe.

Broader Context

This wave of threats follows similar incidents targeting President-elect Trump’s nominees earlier in the week. Notable figures such as Elise Stefanik, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Lee Zeldin, and Pete Hegseth—Trump’s picks for various high-level positions—were among those affected.

The FBI has acknowledged awareness of these incidents, categorizing them as “bomb threats and swatting incidents.” They are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Increasing Trend of Political Threats

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe highlighted that such threats have become increasingly common for individuals in high-profile or controversial positions. He noted that while most threats are likely not credible, law enforcement must respond to each one thoughtfully.

These incidents are part of a broader trend of political violence and intimidation tactics:

Similar hoax threats have targeted judges and prosecutors involved in criminal cases against former President Trump.

Last year, during the Christmas season, politicians across the country, both Republican and Democrat, were subjected to “swatting” attempts.

Lawmaker Responses

The targeted representatives uniformly condemned the threats and expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their swift responses:

Rep. Himes stated, “There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility.”

Rep. Larson expressed relief that his colleagues in the Connecticut Congressional Delegation were safe.

Rep. Hayes thanked law enforcement and noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Implications and Concerns

These incidents raise serious concerns about the safety of public officials and the state of political discourse in the United States. Occurring on Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year, these threats disrupted family gatherings and strained law enforcement resources.

As investigations continue, there is a growing call for increased measures to protect public servants and combat the rise of politically motivated threats and hoaxes.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those in public office and the need for vigilance in maintaining the safety and integrity of the democratic process.