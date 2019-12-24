 Watchmen's first season

Share it:

The first season of "Watchmen" it is about the great veiled conspiracies while other great crimes are carried out, such as the attack on the vigilantes, the racial wars, the violence by the violence, the police fear and what has happened to the world of Watchmen after a few years after the graphic novel will end, to which is added the emergence of a white supremacist group called The Seventh of Kaballeria that wears masks of Rorschach.

As such, and in the words of Lindelof, this series is not an adaptation of the graphic novel nor is it a sequel to the use, but they would be stories that subsequently follow what is established in the twelve original numbers of the comic by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, which are canonical and are taken as a total and absolute reference, both at the narrative level and for possible easter eggs for the most well-off.

In general, I consider that Lindelof has given us an excellent work with only a few failures that ballast her just a little on a narrative level. Watchmen began as a series that seemed to deal more with racial warfare and police fear with the plot of Will and Angela, but, little by little, Lindelof begins to discover his letters to discover that we are fully in a world of Watchmen and not just in name, a world where Adrian Veidt is held against his will, where the Watchers are at ease and Laurie Blake pursues them, one where Doctor Manhattan has his own plans and one in which we discover more of the Minutemen, apart from the mystery of Lady Trieu Undoubtedly, little by little with its nine chapters, Lindelof has been able to play very well with the cards he had with hardly any stuffing between the scenes, although he should have rethought the odd plot of the characters to make them more attractive, such as Angela and Adrian – only partially, since it shines in many places. Per se, the series has a great rhythm that, despite its duration, the viewer almost does not realize the time that has elapsed when the chapter has ended and always leaves him wanting to want to know what happens next, which is very difficult to achieve in a series if you want to be high level. Regarding the end -and WITHOUT DOING SPOILERS- in my opinion I will say that Lindelof has taken him masterfully, although they have lowered a character a lot. However, that tension, that epicity, that concern to see who wins in the end is worth seeing and Lindelof executes it perfectly. The final cliffhanger will like it more or less, but as a cut it is sensational To keep the expectation.

However, the topics The Lindelof Watchmen series are very diverse, but we will name the most important ones and those that are undoubtedly the most prominent in the series. The one that we can first highlight and that throw us straight into our eyes is racial warfare that our characters suffer because of the supremacists of the Seventh of Kaballeria and that forces many police officers to have to hide their faces as vigilantes so that they do not know their skin color and can impart justice, although that leads to them having a justice book more restrictive, as happened in the case of Panda. On the other hand, there is the issue of the family, whether by blood tie or not, since Lindelof shows us that this type of grouping can be loved, loved and protected with pure will, although in some cases we refuse, the family will always be the family. On the other hand, the issue of vigilantism, chased by Laurie Blake and remembered in the series by showing us the origin of Hooded Justice and the Minutemen and what it means to wear a mask, among other very deep reasons that one of the characters that came alive is treated. On the other hand we have hedonism in which Adrian Veidt lives, but in which he soon gets tired of feeling that he lives in a prison from which he seeks to escape. Finally, there is, of course, The end justifies the means by Lady Trieu in many of her appearances when she wants to get something from others.

Characters, Angela proves to be tough and without compassion against every member of the Kaballeria under the cloak of Sister Night, but, when she arrives home, she loves her children and her husband as the most, but keeps more secrets than it seems at first glance. Judd Crawford He is the head of the police with whom the wick of the season is lit by a small act and, throughout the season, we will discover a lot about him that will make us rethink whether our first impressions were correct or not. Will Reeves is an old man who has many secrets and that he approaches Angela to encourage her to seek the conspiracy that is plotting in Tulsa, although with some vague clues. With somewhat funny touches in small situations, this character becomes one of the most important and offers many tips. Laurie Blake has changed a lot since the last time we saw her in the graphic novel original, because now he has become an FBI agent who hunts the guards and is sent to Tulsa for the fearsome events that are happening there recently. Over the years, she has become tougher and callous at certain times, but her sense of justice remains intact. On the other hand, Mirror is a very interesting partner of Angela for her concept -which could have taken more advantage. Lady trieu She is a calculating, cold and implacable woman who follows the saying “the end justifies the means” and, although she does good for others, she has a vision too twisted in many cases and scenes that we can see throughout the series. By last, Adrian Veidt he is a brilliant antagonist who in the series starts from comic moments in many of his appearances, but he looks great in the last section doing justice in his name.

About characterization, taking into account that we are facing an adaptation to a somewhat more realistic world, we are facing some designs for totally impeccable characters both in clothing and makeup as in the very small use of the CGI when necessary, which makes the series Be even more round.

About the performancesI must say that each of the actors who have participated in the realization of this series has done a very excellent job and I could hardly reproach them as a spectator, since they have convinced me in each and every one of the scenes in which they have appeared, they have managed to intimidate when they had to do it, transmit love, anger, feel nothing, and many more. To name a few, Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt) -Magnific-, Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Hong Chau (Lady Trieu), Louis Gossett Jr. (Will Reeves), Tim Blake Nelson (Mirror), James Wolk (Joe Keene ), who played Doctor Manhattan (I will not reveal spoilers) and Regina King (Angela) – although her performance is good, something finishes me out of it, perhaps because of the script that was granted and that does not let her look more, although as Sister Night shines very well.

In the technical section, the series has an enviable address and photograph in most episodes and there is a special one that touches the noir approach in a spectacular way to narrate the past. In this aspect, the series has no fault on our part.

What can we expect in the future with this series? In principle, from what we understand, there are no decisive plans for a second season, although by the final cliffhanger a small door opens to continue the series. However, most of the frames have been closed and the series could be considered to work very well as a one-season series.

In conclusion, we are facing a magnificent series that had very high expectations since his name was announced and, as he has shown over time, has not disappointed at all and has left us a great series to remember for every comic book lover and especially Watchmen.