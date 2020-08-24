Watchmen, Nicole Kassell reveals new background on the HBO series

Share it:

Nicole Kessell he didn’t just have the extraordinary task of directing the first episode of Watchmen by HBO conceived and written by Damon Lindelof, because he also had to introduce to the world a full-scale series that would tell of events from the 1921 Tulsa Riots to an unknown Jupiter Moon.

Kessell said in a recent interview with the Wrap: “It was a huge responsibility. The success of the show, at that moment, is really in your hands. You know you have a fantastic script but then it’s up to you to figure out how to work it in a cinematic way to make it spectacular and not fail. And you’re absolutely at risk of failure, but it’s also the hilarious part of the job“.

The fact that it was a direct sequel to the mammoth comic book by Alan Moore didn’t help: “When you have adults wearing superhero costumes, you really need to hone the visual style and also find the right tone, to make sure you stay grounded and don’t turn it all into a silly and absurd spectacle.“.

And keeps going: “When I then read the script and saw that it all began with a silent black and white film, I realized that everything suggested it was in no way the Watchmen that comic fans expected to see. Something more conceptual. And then Tulsa in 1921: it was essential that it sound real and sincere. It was a real story and the weight of placing it in a dystopian and fictitious context had enormous weight“.

We leave you to the Watchmen review and Damon Lindelof’s company analysis special.