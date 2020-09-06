Watchmen, how was the Hooded Justice identity created? Speak the writer

Share it:

In a splendid and full-bodied interview published on AV Club, the screenwriter Cord Jefferson had the opportunity to delve into the discourse relating to the secret identity of Hooded Justice, at the center of one of the mysteries of the series HBO of Damon Lindelof and central pivot of the narrative of This Extraordinary Being, sixth episode of the show.

The episode’s writer revealed:

“Damon entered the writers room with this idea of ​​wanting to make Hooded Justice a black man. He still didn’t know who it would be or even what form this story would take, but he knew that Hooded Justice had to be African American. The basic argument was this, so we started from this premise and then worked backwards. Damon gives us writers a lot of homework and one day he said ‘ok, now explain how Hooded Justice could get to have that noose around his neck as part of the costume’“.

Jefferson then continued: “We went home and thought about it. The next day I returned with a presentation. It’s interesting how we look at symbols, signs or things like that depending on the context. I think when a lot of people read the original Watchmen, they see Hooded with the hood and noose around his neck and probably think he might be an executioner or something. But in my mind, looking at Hooded Justice and assuming he’s a black man, there is no other way to see the character than as a black victim of racial violence. So in the presentation I said that I would see him well as a lynched police officer as punishment for trying to arrest a prominent white man in the community. Everyone liked it and from there we got to shoot it“.

