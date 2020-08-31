Watchmen, how was the Giant Squid created? One of the directors explains it to us

Share it:

The television series of Watchmen conceived by Damon Lindelof is a strange beast, so distant to some extent from the original comic Alan Moore how respectful, faithful and close to different aspects of the work, such as the fact of having resumed the attack of the Giant Alien Squid compared to the deviation of the film by Zack Snyder.

One of the directors of the series, Seth Green, highlighted his excitement in bringing this monster to life also seen in comics, also talking about the importance of having linked the Alien Squid to the emotional journey of one of the protagonists, the Looking Glass of Tim Blake Nelson.

The director explained to Collider: “Looking at Tim’s previous work, we quickly realized that his character had to experience the pain and trauma of the squid attack. I think it was a really brilliant move. When I received the script, I immediately saw his life shaped by that incident. And I also had to direct the squid attack. I was so excited“.

He went on to talk about the combination of practical effects and CGI behind the creation of the monster: “We put the camera on this huge zip line which then turned away from the screaming guy in the scene. ‘What happened?’, And then the camera jumps back and you see the Ferris wheel in VFX and everything destroyed around. And the squid was conceptualized in VFX and partially recreated with practical effects as well“.

