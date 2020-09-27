Watchmen, here’s the animated biopic of Damon Lindelof! “I tell my love for Alan Moore”

Damon Lindelof has never made a secret of his passion for the world of Watchmen, but his latest found to pay homage to the work of Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons it is curious to say the least.

In a sort of animated short film made along the lines of the visual style of the famous graphic novel DC Comics, Damon Lindelof turned into a comic to celebrate the work that inspired his masterpiece TV series, which is a real sequel.

In the video you find at the bottom of the article, the acclaimed Hollywood screenwriter talks about his adolescence and how, after his parents’ divorce, his father gave him the first two issues of Watchmen:

“I expected there would be some grand celebration, but life went on. So, now it’s 1986, I’m 13. My parents got divorced. My father has had a house of his own for about three years. And by then, he had amassed thousands of other comics besides his original collection. And so I stay at my father’s house, he comes to me and passes me these two comics. And he says, ‘You’re not ready for this.’ And then it goes away mysteriously.“

“I could hear them popping in my hands” go on. “Almost as if they have some sort of charge. These comics looked different from any comics I had ever seen before. And my dad was right, I wasn’t ready for this. I think he wasn’t ready either, maybe he gave them to me because he wanted to have someone to talk to. And so, we have treated Watchmen almost like Talmud scholars. The amazing thing is that every single Watchmen character has an origin story. And we are told why they do what they do. Because they have become what they are. “

Finally, he concluded: “I knew I couldn’t do justice to this incredible piece of culture and writing that inspired me as a kid if I didn’t tell an origin story. of origin stories. So, I wanted to take the same approach. “

For other insights, we refer you to the final Watchmen review.