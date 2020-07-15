Watchmen: DC Comics announces a spin-off on Rorschach written by Tom King

Share it:

A few minutes ago, DC Comics has unexpectedly announced a new project dedicated to Rorschach, one of the protagonists of the series Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The series will consist of twelve comics written by the six-time winner of the Eisner Award Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) and designed by the talented Jorge Fornés (Batman).

The series will debut on October 13, 2020 under the Black Label and is addressed to an audience from seventeen years of age. The first issue, the cover of which you can see below, will be available at the special price of $ 4.99. According to the first information, the story will be set 35 years after the events of the original series.

"This is a very political job, exactly like the HBO show or the original 86 Watchman series", said Tom King in a press release,"I would call him almost angry. Today we are all so angry, and we need to use that anger to do something. Rorschach is also this. This spin-off is not called Rorschach only because it focuses on the character of the same name, but also because, looking at it, you will understand more about yourself (ed. probable citation in the Rorschach Test) ".

And what do you think of it? Curious? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that Tom King has left the original Batman series to focus on new projects, including the Batman / Catwoman miniseries. The expectations for this new work are obviously skyrocketing.