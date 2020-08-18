Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and Yahya Abdul-Mateen reflect on the sensational ending

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yahya Abdu-Meteen II has joined the cast of Watchmen without really knowing who he would play. This was revealed by the actor himself and Damon Lindelof during a recent interview with Variety, during which they revealed some background on the creation of the new Dr. Manhattan for the HBO series.

"In the pages I received for the audition he was the most ordinary person in the world, certainly not a superhero" explained Abdul-Mateen, who at the time believed he was only dressing the role of Cal Abar, husband of Angela Abar (Regina King).

Lindelof has revealed the true nature of the character only once finished filming of the pilot episode, when he explained to the actor not only that Cal was anything but an ordinary being, but that he himself did not know he was the most powerful "person" on Earth.

"The choice to make Dr. Manhattan assume the appearance of a person of color is the idea that took the most time in the writers' room." explained the author. "There were days when it seemed too problematic, and other days it seemed like the right way to challenge the status quo. I think the only reason it worked is Yahya's interpretation."

For more insights we leave you to our final review of Watchmen, which we remember having obtained as many as 26 nominations for the Emmy 2020.