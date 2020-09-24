Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and the comparisons with Lost and The Leftovers: “I was scared this time”

Watchmen triumphed at the Emmys this week by taking home the most awards for the 2020 edition, including those for Best Limited Series and Best Screenplay in a Limited Series, the latter personally awarded to Damon Lindelof.

“I had never been in this position before“, he said during an exclusive interview with Variety. “Even when Lost won 15 years ago, it wasn’t the favorite series. And so the idea of ​​having gone through the last month with people saying to me: ‘You know, I think you will win, this is your year!’, From a certain point of view it was satisfying because everyone seemed to believe in me, but at the same time it was terrifying because there was only an expectation, and it was towards me!“

Lindelof also compared the production times and the two different eras of television that separate Lost gives Watchmen: “At the time, there was no time to reflect on the goals of the first season. When the first season of Lost won the Emmys, we had already done seven or eight episodes of the second season ready, and the production was like a runaway train. I didn’t know how to stop it. I was doing everything I could to resist. This time, however, it took us two years to make only nine episodes with Watchmen: with two and a half years for Lost we did 50 episodes! I honestly don’t know how this was possible. Were any of those episodes good? To me, just the fact that they exist is insane.“

Another comparison is the one with The Leftovers, which we had already highlighted in our Watchmen review and which Lindelof has expanded from his point of view and that of collaboration with Regina King: “At the time of Lost I was convinced that I didn’t always want to work with the same actors, but today I think differently. I want to work with Carrie Coon again, with Justin Theroux, with Ann Dowd, with Matthew Fox. Regina King really proved to me that I was wrong to think of her in that modThe”.

King, one of the protagonists of the second and third seasons of The Leftovers, echoed Lindelof’s statements: “I believe that, thanks to our experience together on The Leftovers, he trusted me and knew that I would approach the character of Angela Abar with the same care that he and the writing team placed in her when creating Watchmen.“, dice King. “The trust was mutual. When reciprocity is at the heart of a relationship, respect and friendship can last a lifetime. Damon is that kind of friend to me.“