Watchmen Cancels Season 2

‘Watchmen’, The series of HBOIt has been the miracle that not even the most optimistic dared to dream. As it happened with the return of ‘Twin peaks’, Week by week the series has made its dedicated acolytes give themselves fully to the fantasy of a virtuous, creative, demanding script to some extent and, thanks to Moore, brave.

Even those who still did not forgive Damon Lindelof about ‘Lost’(Or those of us who hadn’t done it by uploading the book of Jon Spaihts for 'Prometheus’), We had to bow our heads and recognize that he has managed to understand the‘Watchmen' from Alan Moore to be faithful to the work and make it evolve at the same time. It seems impossible, but that is to reinterpret Genesis keeping it in the Old Testament so that everything has a greater meaning, it was.

And it is difficult to understand to what extent the comic scripted by Alan Moore, drew by Dave Gibbons and inked by John Higgins In the second half of the 80's, it's something we've only been investigating for thirty years. The deconstruction of the superhero approach now seems only the first and most interesting layer of a story that, over time, has been gaining without changing. Everything was there from the beginning, from the uncontrolled political criticism to the alert before the inability of the human being to live without surveillance, passing the displeasure of a Moore forced to live in a system that does not support and that knows responsible for the disastrous end that, unperturbed, has been pointing at the clock for years.

And then Lindelof arrives and understands everything in a series that achieves an overwhelming success of criticism. This, in addition to its supposed good numbers of spectators, made us fear a second season of a story that, however disconcerting it was in its last seconds, was as tightly open as that of the comic. As in real life, everything continues after a remarkable event and, in both ‘Watchmen’, Their events end just before an assumption“cliffhanger”Underlines that, in his reality, a new day will dawn and the blue may shine again.

"We are very proud of 'Watchmen', but what interests me most is what Damon wants to do", has explained Casey Bloys, HBO programming chief, to USA Today.

And what does Lindelof want to do? Well little else. As he said, his story has already been told and, although he would support the chain if it decided to expand the concept ‘Watchmen’As an anthology of stories, both the screenwriter and Bloys seem to have finished this brilliant page of nine succulent cartoons.

From his brave narrative to the careful design of his characters, through his love story, his clear denunciation of fascism as the cause of all evil, the impressive soundtrack of Trent Reznor Y Atticus Ross or his ability to embrace those we use again and again ‘Watchmen’Also as a means to return to the moment we fell in love with this story for the first time, the best series of 2019 seems to have managed to close completely and become an essential title. Although all that was already sensed since Noel Ceballos began to improve (if possible) the experience for Spanish speakers, only sublime products manage to write them in such a fascinating way.

Yes Alan Moore He sees her one day, which is unlikely, may even make some grace. At least the fart scene, because of course there is a joke with a fart.