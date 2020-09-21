Watchmen and Mandalorian, Trent Reznor and Ludwig Goransson almost record-breaking after the 2020 Emmys

As we know, the genius Trent Reznor together with his faithful colleague Atticus Ross took home a new Emmy Award for the original score composed for Damon Lindelof’s stunning Watchmen HBO, and this established a new award for him and a further record of awards awarded to him.

On this he said: “We are very proud to have been involved in such a bold, intelligent and relevant show. We were first impressed and then deeply changed by this very important work and it is absolutely fantastic to see it resonate so much in the entertainment world.“.

With this new Emmy Award won, therefore, Trent Reznor is now one step away from receiving the coveted REGOT, ie the “prize” awarded to artists who have achieved a place in the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, un Emmy Award, un Grammy Award, un Oscar e un Tony Award.

Reznor, in addition to the recent Emmy, won a Grammy and an Oscar for the soundtrack of Millennium – Men who hate women and will be officially included in the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame by the end of the year, which means that missing is only a Tony Award, achievable only with a musical, which maybe will arrive in the near future.

Meanwhile, the other Emmy Award winner, Ludwig Goransson, is close toEGOT, having won the Emmy for The Mandalorian, l’Oscar per Black Panther and a Grammy for This Is America of Childish Gambino. He also lacks a Tony Award.