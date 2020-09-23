Watchmen, a second season? Damon Lindelof and the hilarious comparison with Willy Wonka

A few days ago he talked about ‘betrayal’ regarding a possible second season of Watchmen, and now in an exclusive interview with Variety the acclaimed screenwriter Damon Lindelof explained his position through a … comparison with Willy Wonka?!

Here’s what he said:

“This was the story I wanted to tell, but it could be much broader than that. But I think the world has come to bring other guys to the factory to see what I’m capable of. Not that you consider me Willy Wonka, but it would be an honor for me to open the doors of the factory and say, “ I’ll show you around and show you what I’ve learned, but if you want to make your own candies you have to bring your ingredients.“.

In short, apparently Damon Lindelof’s intentions are to leave the franchise behind Watchmen to focus on other projects, but is eager to find out what other writers could create with the ‘factory’ they set up from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ legendary graphic novel. What do you think about it? Would you be curious to see a second incarnation of the show, or would HBO better follow Lindelof as they move on?

