Watching movies and series on Netflix will consume less data on Android devices

One of the most revolutionary services for movie and television lovers are the services of streaming. One of the great giants of this type of platform is Netflix, who allows, through its mobile application, to visualize its content wherever you are. This poses a dilemma to force us to stay connected to the Internet when we are away from home if we want to continue watching our favorite series or show.

Now, Netflix has decided to strongly attack this limitation and make its platform much more accessible when we are away from home. How? By implementing the AV1 codec on Android, which will reduce data usage without sacrificing the same quality.

This was announced by the platform itself in its official blog, inquiring that it will begin transmitting all its contents using this AV1 codec, initially on Android devices. In addition, it has also indicated that they intend in the long term that the other platforms also retransmit using it.

AV1 is about a free and totally free video codec It provides high performance thanks to its compression system. This makes audiovisual content (audio, video and images) occupy less space without losing quality, thus surpassing the previous VP9 by 20%.

The resolution that this compressor is able to reach is of up to 480p, which helps to save data to those people who have a limited plan of these. For now, Netflix has only implemented this measure in some titles, but intends to extend it throughout its catalog. To find out what movies and series are available in this new mode, we must enable the function "Save Data" and take a look to see what the platform offers us.

