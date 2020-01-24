Watch the trailer for 'Lamp Life', Pixar's short film about Bo Peep

Share it:

Last year 'Toy Story 4' saw the return of the porcelain doll that we had seen in the first two installments, Bo Peep, which had not appeared in the third part, released in 2010. 20 years later the doll returned and We knew a very different facet of her: from damsel to trouble in the years she was lost, she became a kind of surviving heroine. Now we can see 'Lamp Life', the latest short film by Disney +, dedicated to Bo herself, which tells how her lost toy course was during that period.

In the recently released official trailer, Bo comments on what happened. "In general, life in a child's lamp is not very exciting … Or maybe too exciting," says the doll to his friends at the fair. So 'Lamp Life' will narrate what happened to Bo in those years: from small domestic accidents to his feats in the antique shop we met in the fourth movie.

The movie 'Toy Story 4' was one of the great successes of last 2019. It raised more than 1,073 million dollars at the box office, and is currently named for Best Animated Film at the Oscars. On February 9 we will know if the statuette is carried.

The short film can be seen through Disney + on January 31. The company's platform will be available in Spain from March 24th.