watch the trailer and discover the release date of season 6!

To the San Diego Comic-Con Home, an extraordinary edition that replaced the San Diego Comic-Con in this summer of cancellations and postponements, the network AMC did not disappoint his fans by unveiling the official release date and trailer of Fear The Walking Dead 6, popular spin-off series of The Walking Dead.

The promotional video, as usual available in the news, anticipates the survival of Morgan Jones, which may not last long due to a dangerous bounty hunter. With the trailer also comes the revelation of the release date of the new episodes, which will begin airing on October 11thexactly one week after the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

"I think the great enthusiasm we have for this sixth season is that many of the protagonists have split up and we know that Ginny has several settlements under her control. It is like a colonizer"said showrunner Andrew Chambliss in a recent promotional interview."It means that we will see many different places and we will get many atmospheres from each episode, and in this way we will be able to really identify ourselves deeply with our characters".

Recall that lo show was able to finish filming before the Hollywood lockdowntherefore there will be no delays in its distribution. For more details, please refer to the trailer and release date of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, third series set in the world created by Robert Kirkman.