watch the first explosive minutes of the Netflix series!

The official trailer of The Umbrella Academy gave us a taste of what awaits us in this second season, and now the time has come to focus on the apocalyptic initial sequence.

From the first seconds we realize that something is wrong. Number 5 finds himself catapulted into an alternative timeline. Calling his brothers has no effect, and the boy has to face the harsh reality: he finds himself in 1963 and the Russians are attacking the Americans. A truly incredible scenario, made even more surprising by the arrival of Vanya, Klaus and the others, who don't waste time and they demonstrate all their powers.

Among explosions, disintegrated heads and music of the past, we witness the arrival of Hazel, who teleports Cinque Elsewhere. Apparently this will be it the prologue of the second season, a new nuclear apocalypse that overwhelms the protagonists, and that will have to be foiled in some way during the episodes.

Netflix nicely reminds us that the series will be "launched in our timeline on July 31st", so the return of the weird family is really imminent. We will obviously find all the protagonists we have come to know, from Ellen Page to Tom Hopper and David Castenada.

For Rotten Tomatoes it's already a perfect season, but to find out more, we recommend our review of the first episodes of The Umbrella Academy 2.