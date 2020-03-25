watch the first audition of Sean Astin (Mikey)

Share it:

The 80's is one of those decades that we like to return to from time to time. Why? Perhaps because of the large number of classics and cult films that it has: 'Back to the future', 'Indiana Jones', 'Count on me', 'The Goonies' … Yes, 'The Goonies' may be one of the movies most representative of the 80s. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman, it tells the story of Mikey, a thirteen-year-old boy who, together with his older brother and friends, form a group called "the Goonies". One day they decide to go up to the attic of their house, where their father keeps antiques. There they find the map of a lost treasure dating from the 17th century, from the time of the pirates, and they decide to go out looking for it full of adventurous spirit.

The film launched Sean Astin's career (a few years later we would see him playing the courageous Samsagaz Gamyi in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy). And today, after almost 35 years, he has decided to share his first audition for the film.







"My audition for 'The Goonies'. Hi guys. I've been waiting 35 years to share this with you. While we are in this difficult time, we must all share that adventurous spirit."



At the time of the film, Sean Astin was only 14 and since then, we have been able to see him in countless movies and series (in fact, he participated in the second season of 'Stranger Things').