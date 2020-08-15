Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft presents options for accessibility and customization

Share it:

Ubisoft unveiled the range of accessibility options that will be implemented in Watch Dogs Legion. The declared goal of the French company is to eliminate any potential obstacles for all types of players, with and without disability problems.

In recent months, the attention of software houses towards accessibility problems has become increasingly deep and constant. Above all it is worth mentioning the example of Naughty Dog that with The Last of Us Part 2 he has done a commendable job from this point of view. Ubisoft has also decided to give due importance to the problem of accessibility and personalization in the next Watch Dogs Legion.

According to the words of Mihai Alexandru Nuta by Ubisoft Kyiv "an important part of giving games longevity has always been in player customization. Giving players more ways to approach a game in a differences way plays a huge role in engagement. Removing the barriers for all of our players, regardless of their play style, has inspired our team to push the boundaries of customization".

In the development process of Watch Dogs Legion the users were directly involved and thanks to their feedback they allowed the improvement of many functions: "Including accessibility in the demos for Ubisoft Forward was an interesting and challenging experience. The feedback received from players has been extremely helpful and we will be using it for the launch. To give you some examples of the things we have learned: there is a cognitive overload of audio samples; automatic aiming and automatic camera prevent shooting from covers; using the Esc key to exit drones and vehicles can get exhausting".

In short, Watch Dogs Legion will guarantee a series of customizations that make the game accessible to all types of users. Before leaving, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find an in-depth preview of Watch Dogs Legion.