Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft explains how it has improved since the last postponement

Watch Dogs Legion Game Director, Clint Hocking, explained what improvements Ubisoft has made to the gameplay and content of the open world blockbuster thanks to the latest postponement and extra time that was given to developers to refine the title.

In discussing the matter with the IGN.com editorial team, Hocking recalled the moment of the announcement of the postponement of Watch Dogs Legion and explained that "obviously the day we had to announce it was devastating because we were in the mental state of those who were about to launch the title. It always takes some time to regroup and assimilate it, but after a few days we thought it was a fantastic thing because that delay allowed us to look at things that were out of reach for us, we could not have incorporated them in the game if we had had to respect the previous deadline ".

According to the chief developer of Watch Dogs Legion, therefore, the postponement represented a great opportunity for Ubisoft developers since "the most important thing we did was refine and improve all the elements of gameplay on the abilities and characters, but also to integrate better ways to unite and aggregate these individuals. As a result, we managed to create many fantastic characters that will emerge thanks to their unique traits ".

Before leaving you to the comments, and to our preview of Watch Dogs Legion, we remind you that the new Ubisoft open-world action adventure will be available from October 29 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with subsequent launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X.