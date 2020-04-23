Watch Dogs Legion to debut at PS5 and Xbox Series X launch

Share it:

Last year Ubisoft delayed the launch of the games it announced at E3 2019, these being Watch Dogs Legions, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quaratine, shortly after confirming that they would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Now the CEO of the French company, Yves Guillemot, has stated in the New York Times that the pandemic has not affected these developments since Sony and Microsoft have allowed them to continue using development kits to get the job done.

We are not seeing a sasaplandificant impact on our calendars, but we are in contact with all our partners and if it is necessary to adjust them to do what is best for them and our players, we will do so.

There is no release date for any of the three titles mentioned above, but VGC sources claim that Watch Dogs Legion is a title intended to launch on Christmas 2020 alongside the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This does not mean that the versions of the current consoles have been canceled, but perhaps if they remain in the background for all those players who are thinking of jumping from generation from the first day they can do it and prefer to play there.

In this installment we will travel to a futuristic London where surveillance of the population has reached extreme levels of oppression in a post-Brexit era, which has led to a movement of citizen revolution in which we will participate with a wide collection of playable characters with everything different kinds of skills and arsenals at your disposal to break the forces of order.