Watch Dogs Legion: teaser and riddle waiting for Ubisoft Forward

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is now certain that among the great protagonists of the Ubisoft Forward show there will be Watch Dogs Legion, new and ambitious open world with DedSec hackers as protagonists.

Ahead of the event, the game's official account began tease the many players waiting to see the game in action, which has been missing from the scenes for a long time. If you remember correctly, the release of Watch Dogs Legion was initially scheduled for March 6, but was later postponed to a later date after the commercial failure of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which prompted Ubisoft to review its strategies.

A few minutes ago a very short teaser, which ends with the message "Resistance Begins". Shortly thereafter, social managers offered their followers a very simple riddle: "A clue for you, investigators: 'To turn numbers into letters, your smartphone keyboard will be your best friend.' Keep an eye on everything, literally everything. 9352663-86-843-7374782623".

By removing our smartphone, we discovered that the phrase is hidden behind that numerical code "Welcome to the resistance". This will be the main theme of Watch Dogs Legion, set in a post-Brexit dystopian London where the constant riots have led the government to deploy a paramilitary company. In this context, the mission of DedSec kicks off, which aims to unleash a revolution with the help of all the inhabitants of London, freely impersonable by the players.

Waiting to find out what Ubisoft has in store for you, you can take a look at the Watch Dogs Legion screenshots leaked before Ubisoft Forward. We also give you appointment at 18:00 today 12 July to follow Ubisoft Forward with us and get Watch Dogs 2 and drop for free!