Watch Dogs Legion: screenshots leaked before Ubisoft Forward

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are still several days to go before Ubisoft Forward is aired, but some copies of the flagship games have been sent to international newspapers so they can try them out in advance.

We at Everyeye will tell you about Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion on July 12th, but apparently some material related to both titles has already leaked on the net. After the stolen video gameplay of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, some have sprung up today screenshot of Watch Dogs Legion, as you can see for yourself in the attached tweet below. The shots show two actual game scenes, with the characters moving in the settings, and two character selection screens. As is well known, players will be able to impersonate in Watch Dogs Legion a multitude of individuals from post-Brexit dystopian London, where the constant riots led the government to deploy a paramilitary company. In this context, the mission begins of the DedSec, intent on unleashing a revolution with the help – literally – of all the inhabitants of London, who together form a "legion".

Waiting to find out more details about Watch Dogs Legion and the progress made in the last months of development, we remind you that you are all invited to follow Ubisoft Forward in the company of Everyeye starting at 19:00 on Sunday 12 July to get the opportunity to get Watch Dogs 2 for free.