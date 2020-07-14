Watch Dogs Legion: no early access with the Gold, Ultimate and Collector's editions

Share it:

Ubisoft has revealed all the details on the Standard, Gold, Ultimate, Collector's and Uplay + editions of Watch Dogs Legion, specifying that the traditional three-day "early access" in premium versions will be removed.

This means that Watch Dogs Legion will be released simultaneously on October 29th for all PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia users, contrary to what was initially announced.

As stated in the official Ubisoft release, in fact: "Since the announcement of Watch Dogs Legion last year, we have been working to refine the contents of the game's premium editions with additions and corrections to improve the player experience. The Season Pass has been enhanced to offer players additional story-based content while special characters and cosmetics will remain from the original pass. In addition to this, all editions of Watch Dogs Legion will be released simultaneously on 29.10.2020. As a result, – 3-day early access – has been removed from the Gold, Ultimate and Collector's edition of Watch Dogs Legion".

In conclusion, Ubisoft he preferred to add in-game content by replacing it with the classic early access. On the Everyeye pages you can find all the details on the Standard, Gold, Ultimate, Collector's and Uplay + editions of Watch Dogs Legion.