Watch Dogs Legion: New Welcome to London Trailer Reiterates NVIDIA RTX Support

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Watch Dogs Legion titled Welcome to London and produced in collaboration with NVIDIA to (re) confirm support for GeForce RTX technology on PC.

At the moment no further details have been disclosed on the Ray Tracing and DLSS support but the video confirms the partnership between Ubisoft and NVIDIA for the PC version of Watch Dogs Legion, one of the most anticipated games of the end of the year. The trailer allows you to take a look at some areas of the British city and see the characters of Watch Dogs Legion in action, with an emphasis on the settings and the design of the protagonists.

Watch Dogs Legion is expected on October 29th on PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, later the game will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, presumably available at the launch of the two next-gen consoles. Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive the free update to the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions as confirmed by the French publisher.

A new gameplay video of Watch Dogs Legion was shown last week during the Future Games Show and allows you to witness a recruiting mission with various NPCs active on the game map.