Watch Dogs Legion in action: new trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase pre-show continues, which, led by Geoff Keighley, is giving the public some interesting announcements. After confirming the arrival of Dragon Quest 11 on Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass, it also shows up again Watch Dogs Legion.

The ambitious third installment in the series Ubisoft in fact, it once again introduces itself to the gaming community thanks to the publication of a new one trailer. Set in a UK plagued by a dystopian future, Watch Dogs Legion will allow players to take on the role of each NPC within the game world. An ambitious and intriguing aim, which aims to offer users great freedom of action within their British adventure.

The opportunity to recruit your team on the streets of London will be one of the key points of the production, which Everyeye editorial staff has had the opportunity to talk to you about recently. In fact, on our pages you will find a rich trial of Watch Dogs Legion, edited by Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli.