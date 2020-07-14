Watch Dogs Legion: how does it run on an RTX 2080Ti with active Ray-Tracing?

Share it:

Before Ubisoft Forward aired, the French company allowed major editors from around the world to test for themselves Watch Dogs Legion, who with a video gameplay and a short film was one of the great protagonists of the evening.

Digital Foundry, predictably, has also put the technical sector to the test, which apparently is not yet at the top. The build sent by Ubisoft was set at 1080p, with Ultra details, active Ray-Tracing reflections and framerate stuck at 30fps. British editors' experts pointed out that when they unlocked the framerate, they failed to achieve a smooth 60fps presentation even with an NVIDIA RTX 2080Ti.

It was not possible to test the DLSS, which will be supported at launch and, in theory, should be able to improve performance. Perhaps more was expected from the performance of a game that, on balance, is cross-generational, but we must also keep in mind that there are still several months to go, and there is still plenty of time to perform all the necessary optimizations. Watch Dogs Legion will be launched on October 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, read our preview of Watch Dogs Legion.