Watch Dogs Legion "hosts" the BBC: the world's first in-game interview!

Determined to interview the creative director who helped shape the game universe of Watch Dogs: Legion, the editorial staff of BBC Click, the technology column of the well-known British broadcaster, has decided to experiment with a never attempted road.

Thus was born the first in-game interview in history, which starred the reporter Mark Cieslak and the Ubisoft director Clint Hocking, which thanks to the potential offered by motion capture technology have set their discussion within the virtual London of the third chapter of the Watch Dogs series.

To further intensify the effect "Inception", the two discussed their own choice of development team set the events narrated in London and the possible reaction that the public will have towards Watch Dogs: Legion, in a historical phase in which the theme of the Brexit he was the absolute protagonist in the political scene of the whole United Kingdom. A very interesting experiment, of which you can view the final result directly at the bottom of this news. The BBC Click team has in fact published the interview through its official Twitter account. What do you think?

In closing, we remind you that in October last year, Ubisoft announced the postponement of Watch Dogs: Legion, whose debut is still without a definitive date.