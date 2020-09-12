Watch Dogs Legion: Aiden Pearce and rapper Stormzy will be in the game

Watch Dogs Legion showed up again at the event Ubisoft Forward and according to what was revealed by the software house, the game will include a mission dedicated to Stormzy, the famous British rapper.

During the conference we were able to take a first look at the new video musical of the artist, made entirely in engine, while the mission that will see him as the protagonist will be called Fall On My Enemies, as one of his most famous songs. Ubisoft also revealed that the season pass of Watch Dogs Legion will include a short story that will put us in the shoes of Aiden Pearce, the grumpy protagonist of the first chapter of the saga.

This first expansion will differ from the main campaign of Watch Dogs Legion, since in the latter we will be able to control, after recruiting, every single inhabitant of London. In this regard, the software house has entered further into the details of this mechanic, showing the particularities of some of the NPC in which we can come across the streets of London, starting from professional killers, passing through the hacker, up to seemingly harmless retirees.

We take this opportunity to remind you that the release of Watch Dogs Legion is scheduled for October 29 on PS4, Xbox One, PC e Google Stadia and in November it will also arrive on PS5 e Xbox Series X/Serie S with free upgrade support for owners of PS4 and Xbox One editions.