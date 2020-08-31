Watch Dogs Legion: a Recruiting mission in a new gameplay video

Share it:

Not only independent productions, the GamesRadar + Future Game Show also offered us a look at some of the main triple A titles destined to animate the next videogame season. Ubisoft also intervened for the occasion, which showed us a new game session of Watch Dogs Legion.

About five minutes long, the gameplay video commented by Game Director Kent Hudson showed us an entire mission, from the moment of recruitment to infiltration, also illustrating the ways in which the action can be approached, for example by unleashing a shooting or avoiding it at all costs. In Legion, as you probably already remember, you can control any character you meet in London: all NPCs (Non Playable Character) can become playable characters.

In the video in question we know Sherry Lewis, a beekeeper employed by Algate. The woman doesn’t like the company she works for, since the boss stole her research to sell it to the military. He therefore needs the player to recover his life’s work and snatch him from the clutches of the company: in exchange, he will join the Resistance. Playfully speaking, we are dealing with a character who wears an electric shockproof suit and able to shoot swarms of bees at enemies.

Watch Dogs Legion, remember, will be launched next October 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Later, PS5 and Xbox Series X will also arrive, with free upgrade support from previous generation editions.